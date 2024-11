Nahid Rana: The new threat in world cricket

The rise of Nahid Rana has sent ripples through world cricket, with his fierce pace and accuracy making him a force to be reckoned with. His emergence symbolizes the start of a fast-bowling revolution in Bangladesh, adding a new dimension to the nation's cricketing prowess.