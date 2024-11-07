Mushfiqur Rahim dropped from second ODI

Bangladesh's woes continue as Mushfiqur Rahim is set to miss the next ODI against Afghanistan due to a finger injury, with his availability for the third ODI also in doubt. This setback could also impact his participation at the start of the West Indies tour if the injury proves severe. Known for his consistency batting at No. 4 for most of his career, Mushfiqur batted at No. 7 in the first ODI against Afghanistan, sparking discussions among fans after the disappointing loss. However, his lower batting position was primarily due to this injury. #mushfiqurrahim #AFGvsBAN #BangladeshCricket