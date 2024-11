Mushfiq's Afghanistan series ends; Worry about the West Indies series

Mushfiqur Rahim is officially ruled out of the Afghanistan series due to a finger fracture, as confirmed by a press release from the Bangladesh Cricket Board. The experienced wicketkeeper-batsman’s absence will be a significant setback for the team, which will miss his seniority and skill in the crucial matches ahead. #mushfiqurrahim #bangladeshcricket #afgvsban