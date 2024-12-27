Mushfiq-Tamim's explosive batting: A flurry of fours, sixes, and creative shots

This is what true on-field competition looks like! Young pacer Ripon Mondol bowled brilliantly to trap Tamim Iqbal in front of the stumps with an LBW appeal. Although the umpire signaled not out, Ripon opted for a review after consulting with coach Mizanur Rahman, demonstrating tactical awareness. On the very next ball, however, Tamim took sweet revenge by smashing a boundary. It was a classic T20 moment—action-packed, competitive, and thrilling.