Kohli's gift of bat to Shakib, smiles on his face; The two friends laughed and laughed at the end | Shakib

Virat Kohli seemed determined to bring a smile to Shakib Al Hasan's face after the Kanpur Test. Following the match, Shakib received a valuable gift from the Indian superstar—a bat. With the South Africa series not being played on home soil, this could have been Shakib's final Test. Kohli's gesture highlights the camaraderie and respect between the two cricketing greats, adding a special touch to Shakib's farewell.