Kohli said in Bengali, 'MKS bat is very good'; Very happy to receive bat gift from Miraz | Miraz | Kohli

After gifting a bat to Indian opener Rohit Sharma, Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz handed over another special bat to cricket legend Virat Kohli. The bat, made by Miraz's own bat manufacturing company MKS, received glowing praise from Kohli, who expressed his admiration in Bengali, saying the bat was "very good." This thoughtful gesture highlights the growing cricketing camaraderie between the two countries and the respect shared between the players. The MKS bat has clearly impressed one of the game's greatest players.