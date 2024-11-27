Khushdil aims to help Rangpur win the title

The wait is finally over as the Global Super League kicks off, with Rangpur Riders set to begin their fight for victory. On Thursday morning, they will face Hampshire Hawks in their opening match. Leading up to the game, captain Nurul Hasan Sohan's team has been leaving no stone unturned in their preparations, with coach Mickey Arthur taking a serious approach during practice. The foreign players in the squad, however, are thoroughly enjoying their time. #RangpurRiders #BangladeshCricket #GlobalSuperLeague #CricketPreparation