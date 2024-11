Is Shakib's career over? Riasad leaked inside information

Tamim Iqbal’s return to the team seems inevitable, according to recent insights, while questions loom over Shakib Al Hasan’s future. Riasad Azim reportedly shared some inside information, hinting at a potential end to Shakib’s career amidst ongoing speculations. Fans are eagerly waiting to see how these developments will impact Bangladesh cricket’s lineup. #shakibalhasan #tamimiqbal #bangladeshcricket