Hridoy-Mushfiq's blitz with 7 fours and 8 sixes; Dramatic final over in a 392-run T20 thriller

Mushfiqur Rahim and Towhid Hridoy's explosive batting lit up the NCL T20, but the ultimate hero turned out to be spinner Nayeem Hasan. Fans witnessed a thrilling, high-scoring 392-run T20 encounter filled with drama. Despite Hridoy's six-hitting spree and Nayeem's spin magic, it all boiled down to a nail-biting final over. Defending 13 runs in the last over, Nayeem delivered a match-winning performance to secure victory for Chattogram. Chattogram had set a daunting target of 199 runs, and Rajshahi faced an early setback, losing skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto in the first over for just 5 runs. However, Habibur Rahman Sohon kept Rajshahi’s hopes alive with aggressive batting, smashing a six off Efran at the start of the third over, hinting at a potential turnaround. The match's excitement escalated with every ball, culminating in a spectacular finish orchestrated by Nayeem Hasan.