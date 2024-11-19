Hasan Murad's Hat-Trick: 3 wickets for 1 run; Another Hasan destroys the stumps!

One Hasan shattered the stumps, while another created a rare feat with the ball! 23-year-old Hasan Murad claimed a sensational hat-trick, taking 3 wickets for just 1 run. In his 10-ball spell, 9 were dots, with an economy of an incredible 0.6. Alongside Murad, Hasan Mahmud and Taskin Ahmed also joined the party, dismantling the West Indies team in the warm-up match, leaving them no chance against Bangladesh. #HasanMurad #HasanMahmud #TaskinAhmed #BANvsWI #BangladeshCricket