  • Gurbaz's Century Outshines Riyad's Efforts, Shanto and Simmons Face Defeat Disappointment
Gurbaz's Century Outshines Riyad's Efforts, Shanto and Simmons Face Defeat Disappointment

With Taskin absent, Bangladesh's bowlers struggled to contain the relentless Rahmanullah Gurbaz, while fielders missed multiple chances—catches, run-outs, and stumpings—allowing Gurbaz to secure a well-deserved century. Mehidy Hasan Miraz offered some hope towards the end, but it wasn't enough, and Mahmudullah Riyad’s fighting effort ultimately went in vain on a day dominated by the Afghans. #RahmanullahGurbaz #Mahmudullah #AFGvsBAN

