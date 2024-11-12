Gurbaz's Century Outshines Riyad's Efforts, Shanto and Simmons Face Defeat Disappointment

With Taskin absent, Bangladesh's bowlers struggled to contain the relentless Rahmanullah Gurbaz, while fielders missed multiple chances—catches, run-outs, and stumpings—allowing Gurbaz to secure a well-deserved century. Mehidy Hasan Miraz offered some hope towards the end, but it wasn't enough, and Mahmudullah Riyad’s fighting effort ultimately went in vain on a day dominated by the Afghans. #RahmanullahGurbaz #Mahmudullah #AFGvsBAN