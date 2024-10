Great performance of Sabbir Rahman! Hattrick in the last three balls in T-10, sixes in 300 strike rates, His wonderful game impressed everyone on the field.

Sabbir Rahman's explosive performance in the T10! He hit a flurry of sixes, sealing a hat-trick in the last three balls, all while batting at an incredible strike rate of nearly 300. An unforgettable display of power hitting! #SabbirRahman #T10Cricket #HatTrick #Sixes #CricketHighlights