Global Super League: The secret behind Mahedy's success

Playing in foreign leagues enhances a cricketer’s skills and boosts their experience. For Bangladesh, this narrative has largely been associated with stars like Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman. However, Sheikh Mahedy Hasan has now emerged as a shining example of this trend. Drawing from the valuable experience of playing five matches in the Global Super League just weeks ago, Mahedy showcased his growth by dismantling the West Indies, a two-time T20 World Cup-winning side. His performance reflects how exposure to international leagues can elevate a player’s game to new heights.