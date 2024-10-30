Faruque Ahmed at BCB; Decision about Shakib today?

Faruque Ahmed arrived at the BCB in a luxurious car, attending as the chief guest at the new umpires’ certification ceremony. However, even more crucial is his role in Wednesday’s upcoming board meeting. Fresh from an overseas trip, Faruque now faces numerous unresolved issues that require his key input. With pressing matters like Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal’s situations hanging in the balance, his role is expected to be pivotal. #ShakibAlHasan #TamimIqbal #FarukAhmed #BangladeshCricket