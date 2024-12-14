Fahad's unbelievable bowling with yorkers and In-swingers, Joy and Tamim shine in easy victory

Chattogram's dominant victory over Dhaka came with a huge 10-wicket margin, securing the win with 54 balls to spare. The win was set up by an outstanding opening partnership between Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudul Hasan Joy, who remained unbeaten and led their team to victory. Prior to that, Chattogram's Fahad Hossain delivered an incredible bowling performance, with a series of Yorkers and in-swingers that left the Dhaka batting line-up struggling. The match was a commanding display by Chattogram in both batting and bowling.