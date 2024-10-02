Dhaka Capitals Debut, Silver Screen Star in BPL Like IPL | Shakib Khan

Shakib Khan is set to make his much-anticipated debut with Dhaka Capitals in BPL, bringing his star power from the silver screen to the cricketing arena. Just like the IPL, this crossover of cinema and sports is sure to attract a massive fan following and elevate the excitement of the tournament.