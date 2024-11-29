British cricketers decline PSL: will they join the BPL?

The clash with IPL’s schedule has already affected other leagues, and now English cricketers are officially barred from participating in the PSL. This puts Pakistan's premier franchise league at risk of losing even more star players. Moreover, England's cricketers are also restricted from playing in the Lankan Premier League. However, those signed with IPL franchises remain unaffected by the ban. With restrictions on most leagues, will stars like Moeen Ali be available for the BPL? #BPL2025 #PSL2025 #IPL2025 #CricketNews