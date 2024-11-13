BPL schedule finalized: 46 matches across 3 venues with reserve days

The wait is over as the full schedule for BPL 2025 is finally released. On opening day, fans can enjoy matches featuring stars like Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Mahmudullah Riyad. Additionally, Dhaka Capitals, owned by Dhallywood superstar Shakib Khan, will also take the field. This year’s 11th BPL season will kick off on December 30, with defending champions Fortune Barishal facing Durbar Rajshahi in the first game, followed by Rangpur Riders against Dhaka Capitals in the evening. The Dhaka team boasts big names like Liton Das, Mustafizur Rahman, and Sabbir Rahman, promising fans an exciting start." #BPL2025 #BangladeshPremierLeague #BCB