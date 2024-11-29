
  • BCB rejects Shakib's conditions; ODI squad approved without him
BCB rejects Shakib's conditions; ODI squad approved without him

It seems like the final hope for Shakib Al Hasan has faded. The legendary all-rounder may never represent Bangladesh again. Shakib had placed three conditions before the BCB to continue playing for the national team, but the cricket board rejected all three demands. As a result, not only is his participation in the Champions Trophy ruled out, but the chances of seeing him play for Bangladesh again have dropped to zero. #ShakibAlHasan #BCB #BangladeshCricket

