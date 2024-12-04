BCB receives praise for innovative trophy unveiling with Joty in tea worker attire

In an innovative move, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) unveiled the trophy for the Bangladesh-Ireland series in a tea garden setting, drawing widespread praise. The scene featured two individuals dressed as traditional tea workers, standing with the trophy between them. However, the twist came when it was revealed that the "tea workers" were, in fact, the captains of Bangladesh and Ireland, donning the traditional attire worn by tea plantation workers. The captains wore colorful garments popular among tea estate women, with towels wrapped around their heads and baskets for collecting tea leaves on their backs. This creative and striking photo session in Sylhet impressed many, making the captains appear as though they were hard-working tea workers, showcasing a unique homage to the tea industry.