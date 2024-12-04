BCB delivers one surprise after another for BPL, theme song written by Chief Advisor

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is delivering one surprise after another for the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). For the first time, several new initiatives are being introduced, including the unveiling of the mascot, the release of theme graffiti, and the launch of the official theme song. What's remarkable is that the theme song's lyrics were penned by the Chief Advisor, Dr. Muhammad Yunus himself. The graffiti, which appeared on walls after the July revolution, highlights slogans like "Abu Saeed-Mughda's war isn't over," "Why strike with an axe at the back of talent?" and "Water needed, water?" reflecting the spirit of revolution. The theme song echoes the message of a new Bangladesh emerging, showcasing the energy of change.