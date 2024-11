BCB announced Tk 20 lakh award to SAFF winning women's team; Asif gave a check of TK 1 crore

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had previously announced rewards for the Bangladesh women's football team after their back-to-back SAFF Championship victories. On Thursday evening, BCB confirmed a prize amount of 2 million BDT (20 lakh) to honor the champions upon their return to the country. #bcb #asifmahmud #bangladeshcricket