  • Bangladesh's Bumrah in the nets with Shakib and Rashid
Bangladesh's Bumrah in the nets with Shakib and Rashid

Does his bowling action remind you of someone? Jasprit Bumrah, perhaps? Meet Naimur Rahman Rijoy, the "new Bumrah" in Bangla Tigers' jersey. Growing up amidst challenges, including injuries and family pressures, nothing could stop him. As the saying goes, "If your determination is unwavering and faith strong, success is inevitable." Rijoy is here to prove that on the big stage! #JaspritBumrah #BangladeshCricket #BanglaTigers #T10League #RisingStar

