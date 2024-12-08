
  • Bangladesh U19s dominate India to clinch back-to-back U19 Asia Cup titles
Bangladesh U19s dominate India to clinch back-to-back U19 Asia Cup titles

India crumbled under the pressure of a high-stakes final, as Bangladesh delivered a commanding performance to defeat them and retain the U19 Asia Cup title. The defending champions showcased their dominance, successfully defending a modest total of 198. Tamim's team fought valiantly, proving once again that Bangladesh has unearthed another gem of a batch at the U19 level. A remarkable achievement for the young Tigers as they continue their legacy in youth cricket.

