  Bangladesh set for major changes in XI for comeback match
Bangladesh set for major changes in XI for comeback match

With hopes of making a strong comeback, Bangladesh is gearing up to face the West Indies once again. Following a disappointing loss in the first Test, significant changes are expected in the playing XI. Despite Taskin Ahmed's impressive 6-wicket haul in the second innings, the batters failed to capitalize, leading to concerns over the batting lineup. A revamped XI seems likely, with adjustments aimed at strengthening the team's performance. Let’s take a look at the potential playing XI for the crucial match. #wivsban #BangladeshCricket #BangladeshCricketTeam #TestCricket

