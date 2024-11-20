Bangla Tigers hint at Shakib's haters: 'Stop chasing me, focus elsewhere!

Shakib Al Hasan, a global cricket icon, is always under the spotlight. However, the star all-rounder seemed a bit irritated this time. Busy practicing in his Bangla Tigers jersey, Shakib humorously addressed the camera, asking people to “stop chasing him and move on.” The Abu Dhabi T10 League franchise’s digital media team shared the lighthearted moment, hinting that Shakib might be targeting his critics with the remark. #ShakibAlHasan #BanglaTigers #T10League #BangladeshCricket