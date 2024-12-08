Asif Mahmud congratulates Bangladesh U19s on back-to-back titles championships

Back-to-back championships. The youth team has made history once again, becoming the first cricket team in the country to win the U19 Asia Cup in two consecutive editions, and the only team to win multiple Asia Cups. Following their victory over India in the U19 Asia Cup final, the young Tigers were showered with congratulations from the Honorable Advisor to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan. In addition, cricket stars from Bangladesh extended their warm wishes to the U19 team, celebrating their remarkable achievement.