Armaan told the story of becoming Bangladeshi Kohli

Spotted on the streets of Mirpur: someone who could easily pass for Virat Kohli! With the same aggression in celebration, a familiar stance, and strikingly similar looks, Mohammad Arman has earned the nickname "Arman Kohli." From his walking style to his outfits, everything reflects the iconic Indian cricketer. Some even call him "Daraz Kohli" or "Kohli Pro Max" in jest. While Arman doesn’t mind the attention, his uncanny resemblance to Kohli has made him a social media sensation. For a fleeting moment, you might mistake him for the real Virat Kohli. Arman’s journey from just being himself to becoming "Arman Kohli" is truly fascinating! #ArmanKohli #ViratKohli #ViratKohliFan #BangladeshCricket