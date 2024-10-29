A board meeting has been called suddenly, Shakib's fate to be determined on wednesday

An emergency board meeting has been called, with numerous pressing issues awaiting solutions. With the Afghanistan series approaching, the selectors are looking to BCB for direction, particularly awaiting approval from President Faruk Ahmed. The Shakib situation is expected to be a critical topic in the meeting. Decisions made could shape his future—if Shakib is not allowed to play against Afghanistan, he may miss the West Indies series as well. Missing these six ODIs could impact his participation in the Champions Trophy, making Wednesday's board meeting crucial for Shakib's career. #shakibalhasan #bcb #bangladeshcricket