32 lakh prize money in NCL final: Akbar bags 20 lakh

The NCL T20 tournament concluded with a grand finale, where Rangpur emerged as champions, celebrating the joyous occasion with several notable achievements. Let's begin with individual accomplishments—Naim Sheikh stood out as the tournament's top scorer despite failing to score in the final match. He was the only player to surpass the 300-run mark in the tournament, amassing an impressive 316 runs. For his outstanding performance, Naim received a special crest along with a cash prize of 50,000 Taka.