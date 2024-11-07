13 Bangladeshi Cricketers in IPL Auction

A total of 13 players from Bangladesh, 10 from the USA, and 8 from Zimbabwe have registered for the upcoming IPL auction, which is now finalized and scheduled. This highly anticipated auction will give players from diverse cricketing backgrounds the chance to showcase their talents on the world’s biggest T20 stage. Fans are especially excited to see who will secure a spot, with Bangladeshi stars like Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman in the mix, hoping to join the elite league. #IPL2025 #T20Cricket #BangladeshCricket #ShakibAlHasan #MustafizurRahman