Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka News
Dinesh Chandimal to bat in first innings following his finger injury

Sri Lankan batsman Dinesh Chandimal will be able to bat in the first innings, it is learnt here. This was revealed by the team manager and tour selector Ashantha de Mel.On Monday,

Sri Lanka announce Test squad for Zimbabwe tour

Sri Lankan cricket team have not made any major changes to their squad, even after losing 1-0 to Pakistan in the Test series couple of months ago.There had been only one replacemen

In a hasty Sri Lanka series, Zimbabwe set to return to international cricket

In more than two years of time span, Zimbabwe are going to host their first Test when they play Sri Lanka in a two-match series starting from January 19. However, this will be Zimb

Zimbabwe get comprehensive victory over Sri Lanka

[caption id="attachment_80258" align="aligncenter" width="637"] Photo: Mire celebrates his match winning century against Sri Lanka (Photo Collected)[/caption]Zimbabwe cricket team

