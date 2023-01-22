
Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2023 News
thumb

Doheny, Tector, Little help Ireland beat Zimbabwe to equal series

Ireland beat Zimbabwe by 46 runsin the second match of the three-match ODI series in Harare on Saturday(January 21). Despite losing the first match of the series, Paul Stirling-led

thumb

Balbirnie ruled out of Zimbabwe ODI series, Stirling to lead the side

Ireland captain Andrew Balbirniehas been ruled out of the ODI series against Zimbabwe. Paul Stirling will leadthe Irish side in his absence.Balbirnie scored his eighth ODIcentury i

thumb

Balbirnie, Tector centuries in vain as Zimbabwe win last-ball thriller

Zimbabwe win by 3 wickets againstIreland in the rain-hit first ODI on Wednesday (January 18) in Harare.After being sent to bat first,Ireland lost their openers early. Then, captain

thumb

Burl stars as Zimbabwe win series-decider against Ireland

Zimbabwe have defeated Ireland by4 wickets in the series- decider on Sunday (January 15) in Harare. With thewin, the hosts clinch the three-match T20I series by 2-1.Zimbabwe captai

thumb

Garry Ballance starts his Zimbabwe career with emphatic 5-wicket win over Ireland

After more than five and a halfyears, former England cricketerGary Ballance has played international cricket. He has also contributedwith the bat in the first match for his home co

thumb

Stirling, Little to miss Zimbabwe T20Is due to SA20 and ILT20

Josh Little and Paul Stirlingwill skip next month's T20I series in Zimbabwe in order to participate in theSA20 and ILT20, respectively. This is the latest illustration of the risin

thumb

Ireland to tour Zimbabwe in January 2023

Ireland will tour Zimbabwe forthree T20Is and three ODIs in January next year. The venue for all six matcheswill be the Harare Sports Club. The tour will begin on January 12, 14, a

