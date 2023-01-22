Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2023 News
Doheny, Tector, Little help Ireland beat Zimbabwe to equal series
Ireland beat Zimbabwe by 46 runsin the second match of the three-match ODI series in Harare on Saturday(January 21). Despite losing the first match of the series, Paul Stirling-led
Balbirnie ruled out of Zimbabwe ODI series, Stirling to lead the side
Ireland captain Andrew Balbirniehas been ruled out of the ODI series against Zimbabwe. Paul Stirling will leadthe Irish side in his absence.Balbirnie scored his eighth ODIcentury i
Balbirnie, Tector centuries in vain as Zimbabwe win last-ball thriller
Zimbabwe win by 3 wickets againstIreland in the rain-hit first ODI on Wednesday (January 18) in Harare.After being sent to bat first,Ireland lost their openers early. Then, captain
Burl stars as Zimbabwe win series-decider against Ireland
Zimbabwe have defeated Ireland by4 wickets in the series- decider on Sunday (January 15) in Harare. With thewin, the hosts clinch the three-match T20I series by 2-1.Zimbabwe captai
Garry Ballance starts his Zimbabwe career with emphatic 5-wicket win over Ireland
After more than five and a halfyears, former England cricketerGary Ballance has played international cricket. He has also contributedwith the bat in the first match for his home co
Stirling, Little to miss Zimbabwe T20Is due to SA20 and ILT20
Josh Little and Paul Stirlingwill skip next month's T20I series in Zimbabwe in order to participate in theSA20 and ILT20, respectively. This is the latest illustration of the risin
Ireland to tour Zimbabwe in January 2023
Ireland will tour Zimbabwe forthree T20Is and three ODIs in January next year. The venue for all six matcheswill be the Harare Sports Club. The tour will begin on January 12, 14, a