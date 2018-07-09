Zimbabwe T20I tri-series 2018 News
Maxwell apologizes for putting down Pakistani captain
Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been accused of exhibiting ‘bitter sportsmanship’ by brushing aside Sarfaraz Ahmed’s approach to handshake following Australia’s loss to Pa
Zimbabwe finish tri-series T20I winless
In the sixth match of the Tri-nation T20I series, Australia have defeated host Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club. Winning the toss, Zimbabwe opted to bat first and scored 151 for
Pakistan seal easy win against Australia before final
Very few would have given Pakistan a chance to trounce Australia on Thursday (July 5) in what was essentially a mock final of the tri-nation T20I series.However, riding on a collec
Pakistan clinch easy win, Mire's heroic knock goes in vain
Solomon Mire's career-best effort wasn't enough to stop Pakistan as Zimbabwe slipped to their third consecutive defeat, this time by seven wickets in Harare Sports Club.Mire scored
Finch ton sees Aussies register dominant win
A blistering knock from skipper Aaron Finch led the Aussies to a dominant victory over Zimbabwe in the second of the ongoing tri-nation series underway in Zimbabwe on Tuesday.[capt
Finch smacks highest ever T20I individual score
Australian Aaron Finch has smashed his own record for the highest Twenty20 international score, blasting an astonishing 172 in Australia's tri-series match against Zimbabwe.The Aus
Seniors missing in Zim squad
Zimbabwe have announced 17-man squad to face Australia and Pakistan in the T20I tri-series at home next month. Senior players - Brendan Taylor, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams and sac
Zimbabwe players threaten to boycott tri-series
Zimbabwean players have given threat to boycott upcoming T20I tri-series with Australia and Pakistan at home. They have given an ultimatum to Zimbabwe Cricket to play them by June