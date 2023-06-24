
ZIM vs WI News
Sikandar Raza's all rounder brilliance gives Zimbabwe a memorable victory over Windies to become table topper

Zimbabwe crushed the powerhouse West Indies in a crucial game of group B in ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 on Saturday (24th June) at Harare.West Indies won the toss and ele

Zimbabwe vs West Indies 2nd Test, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

Zimbabwe will play West Indies in the 2nd Test of West Indies Tour of Zimbabwe on 12 February 2023 at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo.Zimbabwe (ZIM) will play againstWest Indies (WI)

Sikandar Raza skip test series against West Indies to feature in UAE's ILT20

36-year-old Pakistani-born Zimbabwean international cricketer Sikandar Raza, who plays as a batting all-rounder, has been cleared by Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) to skip the upcoming Test

West Indies tour Zimbabwe for two Tests in February

The West Indies men's team will start their international year 2023 with two friendlies against Zimbabwe. The visitors will play both games at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.West I

