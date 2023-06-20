
ZIM vs NED News
Raza, Williams star in Zimbabwe's dominating win over Netherlands

Zimbabwe obliterated Netherlands by 6 wickets in a high scoring game in ICC Cricket World Cup qualifiers 2023. Sikandar Raza hit fastest hundred in the history of Zimbabwe Cricket

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands 2nd ODI, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

Zimbabwe will play Netherlands in 2nd match of Netherlands in Zimbabwe, 3 ODI Series 2023. The match will be played on 23 March 2023 at Harare Sports Club, Harare.After an uncanny

Zimbabwe names full-strength squad for ODIs against Netherlands

Zimbabwe have called up a full-strength squad including their best players like Blessing Muzarabani, Sikandar Raza and Ryan Burl for the ODI series against the Netherlands, all set

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands, Group 2, Match 34 Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

Match 34 of the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup will be played on November 2, 2022 at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide between Zimbabwe and the Netherlands.Zimbabwe meets the Netherlands i

