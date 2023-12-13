
ZIM vs IRE News
thumb

Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1st ODI Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

Zimbabwe next face Ireland in a three-match ODI series. After losing to Ireland at the start of the T20I series, Zimbabwe are now aiming for a comeback in the ODIs.Zimbabwe will fa

thumb

Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2nd T20, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

The hosts of Ireland's tour of Zimbabwe will take on the visitors in the first T20I later today. This match will take place at the Harare Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe.Zimbabwe w

thumb

Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1st T20 Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

The hosts of Ireland's tour of Zimbabwe will take on the visitors in the first T20I later today. This match will take place at the Harare Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe.Zimbabwe h

thumb

Zimbabwe announce T20I squad against Ireland

Zimbabwe have announced the strong 15-man squad for the upcoming three-match home T20I series against Ireland. Middle-order batsman Brian Bennett and pacer Trevor Gwandu earned the

thumb

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands 1st ODI, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

Zimbabwe and the Netherlands face off in the first game of the three-game ODI series on Tuesday, March 21. Harare Sports Club will host the competition.Neither Zimbabwe nor the Net

thumb

Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2nd T20 Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

2nd T20I of Ireland in Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I series, 2023: Zimbabwe takes on Ireland. The match will be played on January 14, 2023 at Harare Sports Club, Harare.Zimbabwe meets Ireland

thumb

Former England player Gary Ballance called up in Zimbabwe's squad for Ireland T20Is

Former England left-hander Gary Ballance will ply his trade in the three-game T20I series in Ireland. The southpaw has already played 39 games at international level.Gary Ballance

