ZIM vs IND News
thumb

Zimbabwe vs India, 3rd ODI, Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

The 3rd ODI of “India in Zimbabwe, 3 ODI Series, 2022” will be played between Zimbabwe and India (ZIM vs. IND) on 22 August 2022 at 12:45 PM IST at Harare Sports Club, Harare.India

thumb

Zimbabwe vs India, 2nd ODI, Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

India cricket team (IND) hope to seal the streak when they take on hosts Zimbabwe (ZIM) in the second ODI of the three-game series on Saturday 20 August at Harare Sports Club.India

thumb

IND vs ZIM: Indian bowlers bowled really well say Zimbabwe skipper Chakabva

At the inaugural ODI in Harare, Deepak Chahar's incisive New Ball magic helped India defeat Zimbabwe for 189 in their spectacular six-month comeback.Chahar sent back the hosts' top

thumb

Gill and Dhawan Power India to 10 wickets win over Zimbabwe

Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill fluently went unbeaten half centuries as India raced to a stunning 10-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in their first one-day international at t

thumb

Zimbabwe vs India, 1st ODI, Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

An ODI series between the 3rd and 13th-placed teams just under two months before a T20 World Cup will not normally mean much, but that may not be the case when India meet hosts Zim

thumb

India announced 15 players ODI squad for Zimbabwe tour

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has selected the squad for the three-game ODI series to be played in Harare against Zimbabwe.The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCC

