UAE T20 Cricket League to be called as 'ILT20', starting from January next year

Emirates Cricket Board has todayconfirmed that the inaugural ILT20 League will be played between the window of6th January to 12th February 2023. The new League will be called “Inte

UAE T20 Cricket League announces ZEE as media partner

UAE’s T20 League today announcedthe signing of a long-term global media rights contract with global media andentertainment powerhouse ZEE. The League will air exclusively on ZEE’s

