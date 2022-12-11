Zahid Mahmood News
Multan Test back in balance after Pakistan's fight back
The second Test between Pakistan and England could go either way on the fourth day after Pakistan fight back in reply to England’s stiff target on the third day in Multan.Res
Debutant Abrar takes 7-wicket haul as England all out on first day
Debutant Pakistan spinner AbrarAhmed runs the show on the first day of the second Test against England inMultan as England are all-out on the first day and Pakistan are in a goodpo
Babar scores century but England take advantage in the last session of day three
Four wickets in the last sessiongave the first Test a little excitement after Pakistan went toe-to-toe in replyto England’s mammoth 657 in the first innings.Pakistan trailed by 158
Pakistan bowler Zahid Mahmood registers shameful record on debut
After 17 years, England are inPakistan to play Test series. England batters have made history in the firstTest, on the other hand, Pakistan bowlers have also made a record of shame
Imam, Shafique giving strong reply to England's 657 runs
England scored 657 runs in thefirst innings of the Rawalpindi Test with an exhibition of ‘Bazball’ cricket.In reply, Pakistan scored 181 runs at the end of the second day. The host
Four centuries from England batters flatten Pakistan on record-breaking first day
Four centuries from Zak Crawley, BenDuckett, Ollie Pope, and Harry Brook make a memorable day for England inPakistan as they become the only team in history to cross the 500-run ma