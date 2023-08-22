Yuzvevndra Chahal News
Yuzvendra Chahal is the biggest omissions in the Indian Asia Cup squad: Matthew Hayden
Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden says Yuzvendra Chahal's omission from India's 2023 Asian Cup squad is a major oversight, calling the wrist-turner an "outstanding player".The
Harbhajan heaps praises Yuzvendra Chahal for becoming the IPL's leading wicket-taker
Harbhajan Singh has praised Yuzvendra Chahal for becoming thehighest wicket-taker in Indian Premier League (IPL) history.Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh praised Yuzvendra C
Ind vs WI: Leg Spinner Chahal is 5th fastest Indian to take 100 ODI wickets
Yuzvendra Chahal became the fifth fastest Indian bowler to reach 100 ODI wickets after managing to remove Kieron Pollard and Nicholas Pooran in the first ODI against West Indies.Ch
Chahal, Gowtham tested positive for COVID-19
Two more players from the Indian touring squad in Colombo tested positive for COVID-19 in the likes of Krishnappa Gowtham and Yuzvendra Chahal.India's outing in Sri Lanka has come
Chahar stars in India's thriller win to steal series
Deepak Chahar's finishing knock handed a thriller win for India in the second ODI against Sri Lanka.New-look India were able to steal an easy win in the series opener by beating th
IPL 2020: Manjrekar picks his best XI; Kohli, Rabada miss out
Former India batsman and renowned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has picked 2020 IPL XI where all the expected names have been included in the team. But there have been some surprise
RCB will dominate this IPL believes Dav Whatmore
Former Bangladesh coach Dav Whatmore believes that Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is the balanced team who will dominate the 13th edition of Indian premier League ( IPL) which w
Chahal hilariously trolls Rohit Sharma over his Real Madrid tweet
Indian opener Rohit Sharma is a huge fan of Real Madrid. He was also delighted and extremely happy after his favourite team won the title and took to Instagram to express his happi
"Ravindra Jadeja is India’s Best Spinner Across Formats"
Former India spinner Dilip Doshi has revealed Ravindra Jadeja is the best all rounder in India team across the all versions of the game. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja is currently the
Michael Hussey picks all time best IPL XI
Former Australian cricketer and current Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey is undoubtedly one of the greatest players played in Indian premier League (IPL). He picked
Yuvraj talks about gender Swatch ex mate he would date
Due to COVID-19 pandemic across the globe, all the activities have came to a standstill. With no cricket in the field, cricketers and fans are keeping themselves busy with live ses
Record-breaking day of Chahar-Chahal, a day to remember in T20I history
In the record-breaking day of pacer Deepak Chahar, spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also set an unbeatable milestone in the last and third T20 against Bangladesh in Nagpur on Sunday. He be