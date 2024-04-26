Yuvraj Singh News
Coming six months will be very important for Abhishek: Yuvraj
Abhishek Sharma has stood out as one of the top performers in IPL 2024, attracting significant attention with his impressive strike rate and ability to hit sixes. Currently the sec
ICC names Yuvraj Singh as the brand ambassador of the upcoming T20 World Cup
Former Indian T20 World Cup winner all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has been named as the event ambassador of the upcoming T20 World Cup, commences from first June in the USA and the Carib
Special thanks to my dad, Yuvraj and Brian Lara: Abhishek after match-winning innings
After being named the Player ofthe Match in the match against CSK at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium inHyderabad, young cricketer Abhishek Sharma thanked his father and fell
Hazel Keech shares touching post on her hubby Yuvraj Singh's birthday
Yuvraj Singh was one of the important players in the history of Indian cricket. The former Indian cricketer is celebrating his birthday today as he turned 42. On this special day,
Yuvi is a class act: Pollard reacts to Yuvraj's message
It was a remarkable teamperformance from the New York Strikers on Saturday in the Final of the AbuDhabi T10 as the side led by Kieron Pollard defeated the defending ChampionsDeccan
Yuvraj Singh drops a cheeky remark on Virat Kohli's football skills
Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh dropped a cheeky comment on Virat Kohli's football skills duringa recent interaction on the TRS podcast. During the interview, the 2011 World C
Ashutosh Sharma surpasses Yuvraj Singh to hit fastest fifty by an Indian
Ashutosh Sharma, who bats in themiddle of the order for Railways, has surpassed Yuvraj Singh's record for thequickest fifty by an Indian player.On Tuesday, October 17, Ashutoshacco
Santner joins Shakib, Yuvraj and Kapil in ODI World Cup elite list
The inaugural edition of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup was first held in 1975 and since then as many as 12 editions have been played. In all these editions,several marquee players ma
Yuvraj Singh predicts ODI World Cup 2023 semi-finalists
Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh recently predicted the semi-finalists of the much-awaited ICC World Cup, scheduled to begin on October 5. Yuvraj Singh stressed that all-round
Rohit Sharma reveals untold story after ODI World Cup 2011 snub
Rohit Sharma was one of the crucial players for Team India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2007. When Team Indiawere in a must-win situation to make the cut for the semi-finals stag
We haven't credited Yuvraj enough for the 2011 World Cup: Gambhir
Former India opener GautamGambhir claims that former star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has not been givenenough credit for helping the India team get to the final of the 2011 ODI World
US Masters T10 League set to dazzle crowds in USA
Having introduced cricket’sfastest format to the world, the T Ten Global Sports is now on a mission toleave their mark across the globe. And next up on the agenda is the US Masters