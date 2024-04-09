
Yash Thakur News
LSG pacer Yash Thakur wanted to become MS Dhoni

According to coach PraveenHinganikar, pacer Yash Thakur of the Lucknow Super Giants was hesitant topursue a career in bowling because his dream was to be a wicketkeeper like MSDhon

"I know my limitations and my strengths" - Yash Thakur

Lucknow Super Giants pacer Yash Thakur did a splendid job with the ball against Gujarat Titans, picking up the first fifer of this edition of the Indian Premier League. The 25-year

Yash Thakur's fifer burns Gujrat Titans by 33 runs

Lucknow Super Giants beat Gujrat Titans by 33 runs on Sunday (7th April). A superb spell from Yash Thakur saw LSG their maiden win over Gujrat Titans. Yash Thakur bowled a fantast

