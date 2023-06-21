WTC News
Australia, England docked two WTC points for slow over-rate
The heat of the first Ashes Testin Birmingham has yet to die down. In the meantime, both teams had to sufferfines. Winners Australia and losers England both lost 2 ICC Test Champio
ICC thinking of new Test format for non-WTC Full Members and Associates
International Cricket Council (ICC) is thinking of arranging a second division Test cricket for Full Members outside the World Test Championship (WTC) and Associates in the next Fu
New ICC chairman expresses uncertainty over World Test Championship
International Cricket Council's (ICC) newly-elected chairman Greg Barclay has pointed out that the inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship could be the last one as the