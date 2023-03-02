
WPL 2023 News
thumb

WPL 2023: Squads, Schedule, Fixtures All you need to know

The 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) inaugural season is set to begin on March 4 and the tournament is delighting cricket fans around the world.The much-anticipated 2023 Women’s P

thumb

Beth Mooney named as Captain of Gujarat Giants WPL 2023

The Gujarat Giants have named Australia's wicketkeeper-batter Beth Mooney as their captain for the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League.Australia opener Beth Mooney will

thumb

Gujarat Giants unveil their first-ever jersey for 2023 WPL

The Gujarat Giants unveiled their kit for the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) inaugural campaign on Sunday, February 26. Ahmedabad franchise backed by Adani Sportsline became the

thumb

Mumbai Indians Unveil Jersey For Inaugural WPL Season

The Mumbai Indians unveiled their kit for the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) season on Saturday. The Mumbai Indians released a video on their social media channels to unveil

thumb

Delhi Capitals appoint Jonathan Batty as head coach of WPL team

The Delhi Capitals (DC) have announced the coaching staff for their Women's Premier League (WPL) team. Jonathan Batty was appointed head coach, while former cricketers Hemlata Kala

thumb

Jon Lewis appointed head coach of WPL team UP Warriorz

The Lucknow-based Women's Premier League (WPL) team, owned by Capri Global Holdings, will be called UP Warriorz and Jon Lewis, Anju Jain, Lisa Sthalekar and Ashley Noffke are all p

thumb

Women's Premier League to be played in Mumbai from march 4th to 26th

The much-anticipated Women's Premier League takes place from March 4th to 26th, with five teams going head-to-head in the inaugural edition in Mumbai. The WPL auction will take pla

thumb

Record-breaking Women's IPL Teams Auction for BCCI

The first-ever Women's IPL hasreceived tremendous response. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)on Wednesday finalized the five franchises for the Women’s Premier Leagu

