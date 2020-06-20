
World XI News
thumb

World XI players want official status to the matches they represented

Few World XI players, who played the so-called ‘unofficial’ Test matches against England and Australia five decades ago, want these matches to be given official status by the ICC.E

thumb

Reason behind Pakistan players' absence from Asia XI squad

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the Asia XI and World XI squads for the two-match T20I series in March as part of the nationwide celebrations to mark the birth cen

thumb

Schedule for Asia XI vs World XI series

Cricket fans are eagerly waiting to watch the two-match T20I series between Asia XI and World XI which is scheduled to be played at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. The schedule for

thumb

Top Indian players unlikely to take part in Asia XI vs World XI series

In an absolute treat to the fans across the cricketing globe, Bangladesh is set to host two games and India will host one for the next year's exhibition series between Asia XI and

thumb

BCB to host World XI vs Asia XI matches in 2020

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will host two T20Is between World XI and Asia Cup in March next year.Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have announced that they are set to host two

thumb

Windies to face World XI at Lord's

Known as Home of Cricket, Lord's Cricket Ground will host a T20 fundraising match between Windies and an ICC World XI on Thursday 31 May. The main purpose of the scheduled match is

thumb

Live: World XI ask Pakistan to bat first in series decider

It’s time for the series decider match of the Independece cup between Pakistan and World XI. World XI have won the toss in the third T20I at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan and

thumb

Series decider between World XI & Pakistan to be held tonight

The series decider T20I match of Independence cup between the World XI and home side Pakistan is going to be held today at Gaddafi stadium in Lahore, Pakistan. The match is schedul

thumb

Live: Pakistan to bat first against World XI in 2nd T20I

In the second T20I match of independence cup, the home side have won the toss and skipper Sarfraz Ahmed have made no hesitation to elect to bat first in the home ground Gaddafi Sta

thumb

Pakistan beat World XI by 20 runs to take 1-0 lead

Pakistan have won the first T20  against  the World XI by 20 runs and lead the three-match T20 series by 1-0. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ বিশ্ব একাদশকে রুখে দিল পাকিস্তান]  Chasing such a big to

thumb

Live: World XI win the toss, opt to bowl first

The first T20I of three-match series between Pakistan and World XI is all set to kick-off at Gaddafi stadium in Lahore, Pakistan. After winning the toss World XI skipper, Faf du Pl

thumb

World XI take on Pakistan tonight

The first Twenty20 International of the three-match Independence Cup between Pakistan and World XI will be played today at the Gaddafi Stadium. The match is scheduled to be started

