World XI News
World XI players want official status to the matches they represented
Few World XI players, who played the so-called ‘unofficial’ Test matches against England and Australia five decades ago, want these matches to be given official status by the ICC.E
Reason behind Pakistan players' absence from Asia XI squad
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the Asia XI and World XI squads for the two-match T20I series in March as part of the nationwide celebrations to mark the birth cen
Schedule for Asia XI vs World XI series
Cricket fans are eagerly waiting to watch the two-match T20I series between Asia XI and World XI which is scheduled to be played at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. The schedule for
Top Indian players unlikely to take part in Asia XI vs World XI series
In an absolute treat to the fans across the cricketing globe, Bangladesh is set to host two games and India will host one for the next year's exhibition series between Asia XI and
BCB to host World XI vs Asia XI matches in 2020
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will host two T20Is between World XI and Asia Cup in March next year.Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have announced that they are set to host two
Windies to face World XI at Lord's
Known as Home of Cricket, Lord's Cricket Ground will host a T20 fundraising match between Windies and an ICC World XI on Thursday 31 May. The main purpose of the scheduled match is
Live: World XI ask Pakistan to bat first in series decider
It’s time for the series decider match of the Independece cup between Pakistan and World XI. World XI have won the toss in the third T20I at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan and
Series decider between World XI & Pakistan to be held tonight
The series decider T20I match of Independence cup between the World XI and home side Pakistan is going to be held today at Gaddafi stadium in Lahore, Pakistan. The match is schedul
Live: Pakistan to bat first against World XI in 2nd T20I
In the second T20I match of independence cup, the home side have won the toss and skipper Sarfraz Ahmed have made no hesitation to elect to bat first in the home ground Gaddafi Sta
Pakistan beat World XI by 20 runs to take 1-0 lead
Pakistan have won the first T20 against the World XI by 20 runs and lead the three-match T20 series by 1-0. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ বিশ্ব একাদশকে রুখে দিল পাকিস্তান] Chasing such a big to
Live: World XI win the toss, opt to bowl first
The first T20I of three-match series between Pakistan and World XI is all set to kick-off at Gaddafi stadium in Lahore, Pakistan. After winning the toss World XI skipper, Faf du Pl
World XI take on Pakistan tonight
The first Twenty20 International of the three-match Independence Cup between Pakistan and World XI will be played today at the Gaddafi Stadium. The match is scheduled to be started