The 2023 ICC World Test Championship finals will be played between India and Australia on June 7-11 at The Oval in London.India and Australia will face off in the 2021-23 World Tes
AB de Villiers Predicts India will win the WTC Final
AB de Villiers has pointed out that picking a favorite for the World Test Championship (WTC) finals is extremely difficult. However, he expects India to overtake Australia on day f
India must go with two spinners in WTC final against Australia, says Monty Panesar
Former England spinner Monty Panesar has challenged the Indian team to use both spinners, R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, in the WTC final against Australia at the Oval.Former Englan
India secures spot in World Test Championship final
India have secured their spot in the final of the Test World Cup at The Oval, which begins June 7, after a thrilling last-ball win for New Zealand ended Sri Lanka's attempt at a to