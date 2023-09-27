World Cup 2023 News
Naveen ul Haq to retire from ODIs after 2023 World Cup
Afghanistan fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq has announced that he will retire from ODIs after the end of the upcoming World Cup in India.On Wednesday, September 27, Afghanistan national
All squads are finalized for ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023
With less than ten days until the biggest cricket spectacle of the year, the 15 player squads for this year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup have now been announced.Teams begin regist
England Announce World Cup Squad, Harry Brook replaces Jason Roy
England have axed Jason Roy, one of 2019's heroes, out of their final 15-man squad for next month's World Cup defense and named Harry Brook.Jos Buttler will lead a 15-member World
Kapil Dev reckons every player should be tested out before the World Cup
Team India have 2 important assignments lined up ahead this year, namely Asia Cup 2023 and ICC ODI World Cup 2023. The Asia Cup will get underway from August 31 onwards and it come
Don't let Tilak Varma in playing lineup for World Cup: Kris Srikkanth
Former Indian cricketer Kris Srikkanth had stated that the Indian team management shouldn't include Tilak Varma in the playing lineup for the upcoming edition of the ICC Men's ODI
Gill reckons his opening partnership with Rohit Sharma can be successful at World Cup
India's young opening batsman Shubman Gill has been a valuable contributor to the team at the top order. He has often led the batting attack by example, courtesy of his calm and co
PCB set to announce Babar Azam as captain of all formats till 2023 World Cup
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is reportedly set to confirm Babar Azam will remain captain at least until the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set
Ex-cricketer advises Pakistan not visit India for World Cup 2023
Former Pakistani cricketer Moin Khan said on Tuesday that if India were to play the Asian Cup at a neutral venue, the green shirts should do the same for the forthcoming World Cup
ICC, BCCI reject of Pakistan playing its Word Cup matches in Bangladesh
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) have rejected the idea of Pakistan hosting its 2023 ICC World Cup matches in Banglade
Kapil Dev makes a comment ahead of ODI World Cup 2023
Legendary World Cup Captain Kapil Dev believes that every member of the Team India squad must do their part if they want to get their hands on the 2023 ODI World Championship.With
New Year resolution is win the world cup says Hardik Pandya
All-rounder Hardik Pandya has been named captain of the 16-man T20I side for the T20 series against Sri Lanka, which will be without regular skipper Rohit Sharma and star batter Vi
Chanderpaul remains as USA coach at U19 Women's T20 World Cup
Shivnarine Chanderpaul, the tall Estonian great and recently inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame, will lead the way as the US launches its inaugural ICC Under 19 Women's T20 World C