World Cup 2023 News
thumb

Naveen ul Haq to retire from ODIs after 2023 World Cup

Afghanistan fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq has announced that he will retire from ODIs after the end of the upcoming World Cup in India.On Wednesday, September 27, Afghanistan national

thumb

All squads are finalized for ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023

With less than ten days until the biggest cricket spectacle of the year, the 15 player squads for this year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup have now been announced.Teams begin regist

thumb

England Announce World Cup Squad, Harry Brook replaces Jason Roy

England have axed Jason Roy, one of 2019's heroes, out of their final 15-man squad for next month's World Cup defense and named Harry Brook.Jos Buttler will lead a 15-member World

thumb

Kapil Dev reckons every player should be tested out before the World Cup

Team India have 2 important assignments lined up ahead this year, namely Asia Cup 2023 and ICC ODI World Cup 2023. The Asia Cup will get underway from August 31 onwards and it come

thumb

Don't let Tilak Varma in playing lineup for World Cup: Kris Srikkanth

Former Indian cricketer Kris Srikkanth had stated that the Indian team management shouldn't include Tilak Varma in the playing lineup for the upcoming edition of the ICC Men's ODI

thumb

Gill reckons his opening partnership with Rohit Sharma can be successful at World Cup

India's young opening batsman Shubman Gill has been a valuable contributor to the team at the top order. He has often led the batting attack by example, courtesy of his calm and co

thumb

PCB set to announce Babar Azam as captain of all formats till 2023 World Cup

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is reportedly set to confirm Babar Azam will remain captain at least until the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set

thumb

Ex-cricketer advises Pakistan not visit India for World Cup 2023

Former Pakistani cricketer Moin Khan said on Tuesday that if India were to play the Asian Cup at a neutral venue, the green shirts should do the same for the forthcoming World Cup

thumb

ICC, BCCI reject of Pakistan playing its Word Cup matches in Bangladesh

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) have rejected the idea of ​​Pakistan hosting its 2023 ICC World Cup matches in Banglade

thumb

Kapil Dev makes a comment ahead of ODI World Cup 2023

Legendary World Cup Captain Kapil Dev believes that every member of the Team India squad must do their part if they want to get their hands on the 2023 ODI World Championship.With

thumb

New Year resolution is win the world cup says Hardik Pandya

All-rounder Hardik Pandya has been named captain of the 16-man T20I side for the T20 series against Sri Lanka, which will be without regular skipper Rohit Sharma and star batter Vi

thumb

Chanderpaul remains as USA coach at U19 Women's T20 World Cup

Shivnarine Chanderpaul, the tall Estonian great and recently inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame, will lead the way as the US launches its inaugural ICC Under 19 Women's T20 World C

