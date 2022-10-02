
World Cup 2022 News
thumb

Sri Lanka leaves for Australia hopeful to success in T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka believes his team's advance to the first round of the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup could actually turn to his advantage.The Asian nation must no

thumb

Siraj and Umran added as reserves in Indian squad for T20 World Cup

The Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Jay Shah, said in a statement on Friday: "Bumrah has suffered a back injury and is currently under the supervisio

thumb

Sri Lanka unveil new kit for World Cup 2022

The Sri Lanka Cricket Team's new kit (T20 World Cup kit) for the upcoming T20 World Cup has been unveiled. The Sri Lanka Board unveiled the new kit on Friday. The board has launche

thumb

Namibia announce squad for T20 World Cup 2022

Namibia relies on experience in the 16-man squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.Namibia have announced their team for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Aust

