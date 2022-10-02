World Cup 2022 News
Sri Lanka leaves for Australia hopeful to success in T20 World Cup
Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka believes his team's advance to the first round of the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup could actually turn to his advantage.The Asian nation must no
Siraj and Umran added as reserves in Indian squad for T20 World Cup
The Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Jay Shah, said in a statement on Friday: "Bumrah has suffered a back injury and is currently under the supervisio
Sri Lanka unveil new kit for World Cup 2022
The Sri Lanka Cricket Team's new kit (T20 World Cup kit) for the upcoming T20 World Cup has been unveiled. The Sri Lanka Board unveiled the new kit on Friday. The board has launche
Namibia announce squad for T20 World Cup 2022
Namibia relies on experience in the 16-man squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.Namibia have announced their team for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Aust