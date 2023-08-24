
Worcestershire News
thumb

Tom Taylor signs four-year deal with Worcestershire

Ashley Giles has pulled off the first major transfer coup of his tenure as Worcestershire chief executive, signing all-rounder Tom Taylor on a four-year deal from Northamptonshire.

thumb

Usama Mir re-join Worcestershire for remaining T20 Blast matches

International bowler from Pakistan Usama Mir will stay with Worcestershire Rapids for the remainder of the T20 Vitality Blast campaign after extending his stint with the county.Wor

thumb

New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell ruled out of ODI World Cup

New Zealand have suffered abigger shock before the ODI World Cup. All-rounder Michael Bracewell is out ofthe World Cup due to injury.Bracewell was injured on June 9. Theall-rounder

thumb

Worcestershire sign Usama Mir for Vitality Blast

Pakistani star Usama Mir has been signed by Worcestershire County Club for the first phase of Vitality Blast, which begins today.Worcestershire Rapids have signed Pakistan internat

thumb

Worcestershire's Azhar Ali is world class player, says Sussex coach Farbrace

SUSSEX head coach Paul Farbrace described Worcestershire's Azhar Ali as a "world-class player in all conditions" after the former Pakistani international batsman produced brilliant

thumb

Mitchell Santner rejoins to Worcestershire for T20 Blast 2023

Worcestershire have secured the return of Mitchell Santner as the second overseas player for the T20 Blast.The New Zealand all-rounder joins compatriot Michael Bracewell for the 20

thumb

Michael Bracewell joins Worcestershire for T20 Blast

Worcestershire have signed New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell, nephew of former Gloucestershire coach John Bracewell, for this summer's T20 Blast.Worcestershire County Crick

