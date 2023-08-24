Worcestershire News
Tom Taylor signs four-year deal with Worcestershire
Ashley Giles has pulled off the first major transfer coup of his tenure as Worcestershire chief executive, signing all-rounder Tom Taylor on a four-year deal from Northamptonshire.
Usama Mir re-join Worcestershire for remaining T20 Blast matches
International bowler from Pakistan Usama Mir will stay with Worcestershire Rapids for the remainder of the T20 Vitality Blast campaign after extending his stint with the county.Wor
New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell ruled out of ODI World Cup
New Zealand have suffered abigger shock before the ODI World Cup. All-rounder Michael Bracewell is out ofthe World Cup due to injury.Bracewell was injured on June 9. Theall-rounder
Worcestershire sign Usama Mir for Vitality Blast
Pakistani star Usama Mir has been signed by Worcestershire County Club for the first phase of Vitality Blast, which begins today.Worcestershire Rapids have signed Pakistan internat
Worcestershire's Azhar Ali is world class player, says Sussex coach Farbrace
SUSSEX head coach Paul Farbrace described Worcestershire's Azhar Ali as a "world-class player in all conditions" after the former Pakistani international batsman produced brilliant
Mitchell Santner rejoins to Worcestershire for T20 Blast 2023
Worcestershire have secured the return of Mitchell Santner as the second overseas player for the T20 Blast.The New Zealand all-rounder joins compatriot Michael Bracewell for the 20
Michael Bracewell joins Worcestershire for T20 Blast
Worcestershire have signed New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell, nephew of former Gloucestershire coach John Bracewell, for this summer's T20 Blast.Worcestershire County Crick